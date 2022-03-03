Residents are being urged to keep their windows and doors shut and to avoid the area where possible.

Dramatic photos show the blaze at Dalton Mills in Keighley, West Yorks, which is being tackled by more than 20 fire crews.

The mill, built in 1869, started at around 2pm this afternoon (Thurs) and has tore through 100 per cent of the brick building.

Colossal flames can be seen through the landmark building as thick black smoke fills the air.

Once the largest textile mill in Yorkshire - employing more than 2,000 workers - the building has recently been used as a film set for hit TV shows such as Peaky Blinders.

More than 100 firefighters are on the scene along with an aerial ladder, fire chiefs said.

The fire service has advised local residents to keep windows and doors closed and to avoid travelling through the area because of the smoke.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ""We have 20+ appliances in attendance at a fire in Dalton Mill in Keighley.

"100% of building involved in fire. Appliances from neighbouring brigades are also in attendance."

Police, ambulance and the environmental agency are on the scene, but no injuries have been reported yet.

The historic mill was built by Joseph Craven in 1869, replacing the original mill from the 1780s, and provided jobs for workers from across the region.

A description from production company Screen Yorkshire reads: "The distinctive mills offer a range of large scale spaces and historic features, including a large courtyard and recently renovated clock tower.

"It is able to accommodate on site production offices and workshops and has suitable parking for facilities vehicles.

"Dalton Mills is building a strong reputation as a filming location, thanks to its diverse range of industrial spaces, which offer an historic industrial backdrop as well as set build space, making it ideally suited to period dramas."

Productions filmed there in recent years include The Great Train Robbery, Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey.