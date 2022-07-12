Michelle Cunliffe, of Ingham Gardens, Holbeck, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to her black female cat Felix.

Felix was found in a bin store near Cunliffe’s former home at Stanley Road on September 15 last year, after RSPCA inspectors Kris Walker and Nikki Cheetham paid a visit.

The cat was unable to stand and was wincing in pain when she was touched.

Felix had to be put down

Cunliffe, 45, agreed to sign her over to the care of the RSPCA.

Felix was taken to a vets in Bradford, but because of her poor condition the vet decided to put her down.

The RSPCA had been alerted to the neglect after receiving a call of concern - and a check of the animal’s microchip revealed Cunliffe lived close by.

The owner admitted to Inspector Walker the cat was not receiving veterinary care.

In a witness statement, Inspector Walker said: “She said that Felix had a fit almost a week previously and was off her back legs. She said she’d left her home on September 12 and hadn’t been seen since.”

Inspector Cheetham added: “The cat was very cold, her fur was wet and she was unable to stand. It was clear that she had no use of her back limbs and she was very vocal when touched as if in pain.

“Cunliffe made us aware that the cat was registered at the PDSA vet charity, which was a short distance from the address. But she had not sought any advice from its staff on the cat's condition.”

An expert report by a veterinary surgeon stated the cat, who was underweight, was unable to use her pelvic limbs with no reflexes or pulses detected.

Cunliffe appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court for sentencing on June 22.

The court was told that Cunliffe “realised she could have done more”. She had been “very fond of her cat, but had other priorities that day”, it was said.

Magistrates told her: “We didn’t hear anything to suggest that you took responsibility in this life or death situation.”

As well as the ban, Cunliffe must complete 25 rehabilitation activity days as part of a 12-month community order and she was fined £100.

She also has to pay costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Speaking after the case, Inspector Walker said: “The bin store we found the cat in was just three or four feet away from the defendant’s property, while she was a four-minute walk away from a PDSA clinic.

“It is completely unacceptable to leave any animal to suffer like this cat did. We will always look into reports of animal cruelty and, where necessary, seek justice for that animal.

“We would always urge people who may be having difficulties paying vets’ bills to seek advice.