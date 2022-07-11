Leeds District CID would like to speak to anyone who saw or has information about the assault which took place outside the Shed bar on Heaton’s Court in Leeds at about 12.30am on Saturday (July 9).

It took place after the female victim was punched by a male who was with a group of other men.

She suffered serious facial injuries and was treated in hospital.

The suspects made off towards the station following the assault.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing police log 0048 of July 9.