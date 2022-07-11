Heaton's Court incident: Woman left hospitalised with facial fractures following violent assault near Leeds station

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was seriously assaulted in Leeds City Centre near the train station.

By Alex Grant
Monday, 11th July 2022, 6:23 pm

Leeds District CID would like to speak to anyone who saw or has information about the assault which took place outside the Shed bar on Heaton’s Court in Leeds at about 12.30am on Saturday (July 9).

It took place after the female victim was punched by a male who was with a group of other men.

the assault which took place outside the Shed bar on Heaton’s Court in Leeds. Picture: Google.

She suffered serious facial injuries and was treated in hospital.

The suspects made off towards the station following the assault.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing police log 0048 of July 9.

Information can also be given in complete anonymity to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.