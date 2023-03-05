Carol Thompson, of Prospect Street, Farsley, was behind the wheel of a BMW X3 that triggered the camera travelling at 58mph in a 50mph in 2017. A notice of prosecution was sent to her home but it was returned, with her signature, claiming it was a man who lived in Leeds who had been driving.

The name did not match any records on the database, so another letter was sent to Thompson again. She sent the letter back again, this time nominating another male living at the same address. Again, this person did not appear to exist, and officers attended the property to speak with occupants.

Prosecuting at Leeds Crown Court this week, Harry Crowson said the residents had lived there for a considerable time and had no knowledge of either of the names Thompson had provided. Thompson attended the police station for a voluntary interview where she provided a prepared statement, claiming she had problems with reading and writing.

Thompson's BMW X3 was caught speeding on the M62.

The 59-year-old has a “lengthy record” of convictions, Mr Crowson said, but police said she had no literacy issues on previous occasions. She admitted intending to pervert the course of justice.

The court was told that had she accepted the speeding fine, should have simply received between three and six penalty points and a fine.

No mitigation was offered on her behalf by her barrister after Judge Tom Bayliss KC said he would not send her to jail. He hinted at “tragedy” in her life but did not disclose details to the court.

He said: “You pleaded guilty in the face of overwhelming evidence. It’s a pity you did not plead guilty sooner. It will be a prison sentence but it will be suspended.

"You have had tragedy in your life and I’m not going to spell out what it is. There has to be an element of mercy in these courts. If it weren’t for that tragedy I would have sent you prison.”