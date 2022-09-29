Leeds woman charged in national NCA investigation into cash smuggling from the UK to Dubai
A Leeds woman is among 12 UK residents charged in cash smuggling from the UK to Dubai.
12 have been charged as part of the major National Crime Agency investigation into the smuggling of millions of pounds in criminal cash out of the UK.
All 12 are suspected of being cash couriers, responsible for transporting large amounts of money in suitcases on flights from the UK to Dubai.
The following individuals appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court, charged with: removal of property from England and Wales, namely cash, which, they knew or suspected, constituted or represented others benefit from criminal conduct, contrary to section 327 (1) of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.
They are:
Jonathan Johnson and Jo Emma Larvin, both of Grantley, Ripon, North Yorkshire.
Ali Al Nawab, of The Vale, London NW1.
Mehdi Amrollahibiyouki, of Long Lane, Finchley, London.
Stacey Borg, of Carr Road, Calverley, Pudsey, West Yorkshire.
Craig Bramall, of Ordsall Lane, Salford.
Toni Groves, of Blossom Street, Manchester.
Amy Harrison, of Highdown, Worcester Park, Surrey.
Paige Henry, of Ravenshurst Road, Birmingham.
Samantha Horst, of Wendover Road, Staines Upon Thames, Middlesex.
Bridget Taylor, of Manor Place, Edinburgh.
A 12th individual, Megan Reeves, of Langer Street, Doncaster, appeared at the same court today, charged with attempting to remove property from England and Wales, namely cash, which, she knew or suspected, constituted or represented others’ benefit from criminal conduct, contrary to section 1 of the Criminal Attempts Act 1981.
All 12 individuals were bailed until their next appearance at Isleworth Crown Court on October 27.