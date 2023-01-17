Daljit Singh Khosa was released after being held on remand in HMP Leeds for making threats to kill, ABH and public order.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the 37-year-old had been in a turbulent five-month relationship with the woman which she described as being “volatile from the beginning”.

Prosecutor Bashir Ahmed said that while driving her vehicle on March 13 last year, they got into an argument and said he would cut her with a knife. She secretly began recording him on her phone and was heard to say: “I will f****** kill you stone dead and nobody would do anything about it.”

Khosa, who has a history of violence, made threats to his then partner (library pic)

On September 4 an argument broke out at her home and he picked up the pellet gun that belonged to her and began waving it around. It went off and a pellet went through her jeans and and into her thigh. It was accepted by the Crown that it had been reckless rather than intentional.

Then on November 2 last year, they got into another argument that spilled out onto the street. She locked herself in her car out of fear, and he later made calls to her with further threats to kill.

Khosa, of Stanks Drive, Stanks, admitted the charges. He has 16 convictions for 38 offences, including ABH, battery, GBH and attempted arson in 2016 when he tried to set fire to his then partner’s vehicle.

Mitigating, Michael Walsh said Khosa had been on remand for almost two-and-a-half months and had no intention of trying to reconcile with the victim.

Judge Christopher Batty questioned why he was not charged with further offences, before telling Khosa: “You are fortunate in some respects, this package of pleas ties my hands.

"You have an appalling record for violence and a poor record of violence against former partners, but I’m left in a situation that instead of a sentence measured in years, it will be measured in months.”

