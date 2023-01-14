Leeds United vs Aston Villa: Man taken to hospital after being hit by a cone as three arrested following Premier League game
A man was taken to hospital after being hit by a traffic cone and another three were arrested following Leeds United’s defeat at Aston Villa.
A cordon was put in place outside of Villa Park last night (Friday) following the incident, with reports that riot vans, police cars and ambulances rushed to the scene.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “Three people were arrested following the Aston Villa v Leeds football match yesterday.
“A 63-year-old man was injured after a traffic cone was thrown, hitting him. The man was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be serious.
“The road was closed at Station Road and a police cordon was put in place as officers investigated what happened. Three men in their 30s were arrested on suspicion of assault and currently remain in custody.”
Leeds lost the game 2-1 following goals from Leon Bailey and Emi Buendia for Villa and a late strike from Patrick Bamford.