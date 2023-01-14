A cordon was put in place outside of Villa Park last night (Friday) following the incident, with reports that riot vans, police cars and ambulances rushed to the scene.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “Three people were arrested following the Aston Villa v Leeds football match yesterday.

“A 63-year-old man was injured after a traffic cone was thrown, hitting him. The man was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be serious.

“The road was closed at Station Road and a police cordon was put in place as officers investigated what happened. Three men in their 30s were arrested on suspicion of assault and currently remain in custody.”