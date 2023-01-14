'No good' - Patrick Bamford calls for swift Leeds United change and issues big operation hope

Whites no 9 Bamford bagged his first minutes since October when coming on as a 67th-minute substitute in Friday night’s Premier League clash at Villa Park, at which point Jesse Marsch's side were already 2-0 down. The Whites trailed despite creating a host of chances but Bamford finally got Leeds on the scoresheet when netting his 100th career league goal in the 83rd minute following fine work from Willy Gnonto.

Despite Bamford's strike and a superb all-round display from Gnonto, Leeds fell to their ninth defeat of the season and Bamford admitted merely feeling that his side deserved more ultimately counted for nothing. That, said the 29-year-old, needed to quickly change for a side who have won just two of their last 17 games and who are only two points clear of the drop zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking post match on LUTV, Bamford was asked if he felt like Leeds deserved something from the game and reasoned: "Yeah but we lost the game so it's one of them. We have said it a lot of times where we probably felt we deserved something out of the game.

FEELING GOOD: Patrick Bamford, centre, on his Leeds United return in Friday night's clash at Aston Villa. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images.

"I don't know whether it's naivety or what but we need to turn the good performances and the spells that we have against teams into three points because it's no good coming here each time and saying maybe we deserved a bit more. That's got to change quickly."

Bamford had not appeared in a Whites matchday squad since October’s 2-1 win at Liverpool in which he came on in the 52nd minute and set up the winning goal for Crysencio Summerville. The Whites striker then missed United’s final two games before the season’s World Cup break, during which the striker went to Munich for groin surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds were hoping to have the Whites no 9 back for the Christmas return against Manchester City but the striker’s recovery was delayed due to illness. But Whites boss Marsch revealed at Thursday’s pre-match press conference that Bamford was back in training and the 29-year-old returned to the bench at Villa Park before being brought on midway through the second half.

Marsch said before the match that Bamford had been looking good in training and the Whites no 9 is optimistic that his recent operation has ironed out his previous issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad