The incident happened during Leeds United’s match against Stoke City on Tuesday, March 5.

The two visiting fans in the West Stand Upper away supporters’ section of the football stadium, immediately above the home fans, were spotted tragedy chanting with reference to Leeds United fans who died in Istanbul in 2000.

The incident happened during Leeds United’s match against Stoke City. Picture: Tony Johnson

Mark Turner, aged 44, of Longport Road, Stoke-on-Trent, and Callum Lawton, aged 28, of Johnson Place, Fegg Hayes, Stoke-on-Trent, were both charged with a Section 5 public order offence in relation to the chanting incident.

Appearing before magistrates in Leeds last Wednesday (March 20), the pair, who both pleaded guilty, were each issued with three-year Football Banning Orders from all grounds across England and Wales.