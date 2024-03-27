Leeds United: Pair given three-year ban over tragedy chanting during Stoke City match at Elland Road
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened during Leeds United’s match against Stoke City on Tuesday, March 5.
The two visiting fans in the West Stand Upper away supporters’ section of the football stadium, immediately above the home fans, were spotted tragedy chanting with reference to Leeds United fans who died in Istanbul in 2000.
Mark Turner, aged 44, of Longport Road, Stoke-on-Trent, and Callum Lawton, aged 28, of Johnson Place, Fegg Hayes, Stoke-on-Trent, were both charged with a Section 5 public order offence in relation to the chanting incident.
Appearing before magistrates in Leeds last Wednesday (March 20), the pair, who both pleaded guilty, were each issued with three-year Football Banning Orders from all grounds across England and Wales.