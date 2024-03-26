Leeds United plans to honour Chris Loftus and Kevin Speight confirmed vs Hull City

It has been confirmed, via Leeds United Supporters’ Trust, plans are in place to hold a minute’s applause before kick-off, in honour of the pair killed in Istanbul 24 years ago. Speight and Loftus were among the thousands of supporters to have travelled to the Turkish capital for Leeds’ UEFA Cup semi-final first leg tie against Galatasaray in April 2000. An attack in the city’s Taksim Square ultimately claimed the lives of the two Leeds fans. Each year, United supporters and the club come together to pay their respects to Loftus and Speight at the home match closest to the anniversary of their deaths. This season, that will be Monday evening’s game versus Hull. In protest at UEFA’s decision to force Leeds into playing their semi-final 24 years ago, Elland Road will again turn its back on the field of play in the 24th minute on Monday night. A brief statement from the Supporters’ Trust on Tuesday morning read: “The club confirmed they will pay tribute in memory of Chris & Kev at the Hull City game on Monday. There will be a minute's applause ahead of kick-off & a tribute on screen in the 24th minute. “Fans will lead their own tribute turning their backs on the 24th min.”