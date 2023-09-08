A Leeds United supporter who attacked Newcastle United manager during their match at Elland Road has been jailed.

David Derbyshire, aged 35, of Marley Street, Beeston, was given a 12-week custodial sentence and a six-year football banning order by a district judge at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

At a hearing on July 21, he pleaded guilty to charges of entering the playing area at a designated football match without lawful excuse and common assault against Eddie Howe during extra time at Elland Road on May 13 this year.

Chief Superintendent Richard Close, who led the policing operation at the match, said: “Criminal behaviour of this kind is completely unacceptable, particularly where club staff or players are targeted during a large-scale sports event such as this.

Pictures: National World

“I know that fans of the sport, regardless of their club affiliations, will join us in condemning anyone who acts in this way.

“We will always treat incidents like this very seriously and we work closely with Leeds United and visiting clubs to fully investigate any offences and take robust action against those responsible, including seeking football banning orders against them.”

The court heard that Derbyshire had left the stand in the 93rd minute and approached the Newcastle dugout and had a verbal altercation with Mr Howe before pushing his left shoulder.

