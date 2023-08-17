Leeds train station: CCTV image released of man wanted over sexual assault on train travelling to Bradford
A CCTV image of a man wanted over a sexual assault of another male on a train from Leeds has been released.
British Transport Police say that at around 8.45pm on Monday, August 7, a man sat next to the victim on a train travelling between Leeds and Apperley Bridge and sexually assaulted him.
The man in the image is wanted over the incident.
Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 451 of 07/08/23.