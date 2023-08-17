Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Leeds train station: CCTV image released of man wanted over sexual assault on train travelling to Bradford

A CCTV image of a man wanted over a sexual assault of another male on a train from Leeds has been released.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 17th Aug 2023, 14:31 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 14:31 BST

British Transport Police say that at around 8.45pm on Monday, August 7, a man sat next to the victim on a train travelling between Leeds and Apperley Bridge and sexually assaulted him.

The man in the image is wanted over the incident.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 451 of 07/08/23.