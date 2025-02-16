A man who recorded a woman while touching himself inappropriately on a train to Leeds is wanted by police.

The incident, that happened on the morning of January 31, has prompted officers to release a CCTV image.

They believe that the man pictured may have information that could help with their investigation.

British Transport Police said that the train was headed to Huddersfield from Leeds, and that the incident of “outraging public decency” happened between 8.30am and 9.30am.

Those with information has been urged to contact the force by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 217 of 31 January 2025.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.