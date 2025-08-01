A cruel thug from Leeds turned the lights out and stabbed his partner repeatedly with a fork during a relentless campaign of domestic violence that lasted several days.

Lee Reeve used weapons including a broken rake, a crowbar and a dog chain to beat the woman in a series of alcohol and drug-fuelled attacks in September last year.

Lee Reeve, 31, of Wakefield Road in Drighlington, was jailed for five years after admitting Section 18 wounding. | West Yorkshire Police

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim had been in a relationship with Reeve for around seven months, describing the first few weeks as good - before his substance abuse caused it to deteriorate.

Prosecuting, Bashir Ahmed told the court: “The defendant would become paranoid while drinking, often accusing her of cheating on him and finding fault with her over small things. He would ask where she was going and who she was seeing.”

Things came to a head between September 3 and September 7, 2024, when Reeve unleashed a string of violent assaults.

On one occasion, after drinking and taking drugs, the court heard that he turned off the lights and “stabbed her repeatedly with a fork”, later telling her: “If I kill you, I’d sleep like a baby.”

The incident, described as a “chilling episode” by the judge, left marks on her skin.

In another attack, the 31-year-old snapped a garden rake and hit her over the head with it, telling her he could break her neck and kill her. He locked her in the house, but she later escaped through a window - only to be persuaded back when he apologised and told her he loved her.

“This was a pattern of behaviour he would often repeat after being violent to her,” explained Mr Ahmed.

On yet another occasion, he struck her in the face with a crowbar, causing bruising. And in a later attack, he grabbed a dog chain and repeatedly hit her with it until she lost consciousness. Mr Ahmed said: “She thought she was going to die.”

When she came round, her head was bleeding. The court head that Reeve had told her he he’d only stopped beating her when he saw blood.

Reeve, of Wakefield Road in Drighlington, was arrested on September 6 and later admitted Section 18 wounding. He has seven previous convictions for eight offences, including the battery of an ex-partner in 2015.

Mitigating, Michael Greenhalgh said the defendant suffers from depression and anxiety, with a history of psychosis and suicidal thoughts since his teens. The court heard that his alcohol misuse worsened after the death of his adopted father and the terminal cancer diagnosis of his brother, who has since died.

“The defendant is ashamed and disgusted by what has happened and the injuries he has inflicted,” said Mr Greenhalgh.

Sentencing, Judge Ray Singh told Reeve: “As is the norm with those who perpetrate domestic violence, the start of the relationship can often be like a honeymoon period. But that very quickly deteriorates.

“You are an alcoholic and someone who has been addicted to drugs. This played a major part in your relationship. Despite all of the abuse she suffered at your hands, your partner stood by you.”

Reeve was jailed for five years and was told he must serve at least 40 months in custody. He was also made subject to a five-year restraining order banning him from contacting the victim and a named witness.

A second count of controlling and coercive behaviour in relation to the same victim was allowed to lie on file.