A teenager who stabbed a man to steal his e-bike on the towpath of the canal in Leeds as he laughed has finally been locked up, after he was accused of “effectively sticking his fingers up” to the judge.

The 17-year-old, who has long criminal record already, was given a chance with a youth rehabilitation order earlier this year (YRO) after admitting the robbery, but within hours had breached the terms and then went on another crime spree.

The youngster, who cannot be named due to his age, was today 45 months’ detention after being put back before Judge Andrew Stubbs KC at Leeds Crown Court, who told him: "Sending children into custody is the very last thing a judge wants to do. I have given you every chance a court can give you.

"Within days (of being given the YRO), you were effectively sticking two fingers up at me. I have got to stop you offending, if you can’t stop it, then I will. Your attitude to the chance you have been given means you will not get another.”

The 17-year-old was sent into custody for a string of offences. (pics by Google Maps / National World)

The young defendant was with an older male on a moped when they pursued the victim along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal towpath in Rodley on August 12 last year. Armed with screwdrivers and a Stanley knife or sharp pliers, one of them jumped on him and dragged him to the ground.

The victim suffered a stab wound to the chest and a slash wound to his back as his attackers joked between themselves. Before stealing his expensive bike, they pushed him into the water. The older male was given a 10-and-a-half-year extended sentence for that offence, along with a series of robberies and attempted robberies of motorbikes and pedal cycles around Leeds.

The young defendant admitted the canal-side robbery, and two other attempted robberies during the sentencing hearing on May 12.

However, he broke the curfew order that formed part of his punishment just two days later, and was deemed to have had “poor compliance” with probation thereafter. In addition, he went on another thieving spree two weeks later, first stealing bottles of spirits and coffee worth £554 from a Co-op store in Alwoodley before fleeing on a stolen motorbike.

Days later he entered a Co-op store again and stole up to £1,000 worth of items while threatening staff. He then entered a Tesco Express in Moortown, punched a member of staff and threatened to stab him as he tried to steal a bagful of chocolate.

He was arrested on July 9 when officers went to his Leeds home, but tried to escape from a bedroom window before being detained in a neighbouring garden.

He admitted three thefts from shops, an assault, criminal damage and being carried on a motorbike that had been taken without the owner’s consent. In addition, he was sentenced for 10 other offences that pre-dated the canal incident, including multiple shop thefts, burglary, robbery and assaults.