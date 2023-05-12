Connor Neil Johnson was accompanied by a youth as they pursued the victim on their moped along the waterway’s towpath in Rodley, armed with screwdrivers and a Stanley knife or sharp pliers. As the terrified man tried to outrun them, one then jumped on the man and dragged him to the ground.

He suffered a stab wound to the chest and a slash wound to his back, with Leeds Crown Court being told how the pair joked as they attacked him. Before stealing his expensive bike, they pushed him into the water. But the police were quickly on the scene and a dog dispatched. They found the pair hiding nearby and the bike was recovered. Johnson was also in possession of cannabis.

The attack was described as “Premier League stuff” by the presiding Judge Andrew Stubbs KC, referring to its seriousness.

Johnson was told he was "dangerous" and received an extended 10-and-a-half-year sentence.

However, the robbery was just one of a string of similar offences involving the thefts of mopeds and bicycles committed by 24-year-old Johnson and a gang of youths during August of last year.

Prosecuting the case, Gareth Henderson-Moore said that Johnson had been with another male on a motorbike shortly before 5pm on August 5 when they followed a moped rider along Ash Lane in Headingley. Both wearing balaclavas, they approached the victim and threatened him with violence unless he handed over his bike. Connor was later identified by the victim.

Two days later, he was part of a group of five males on bicycles who surrounded a moped rider on Princess Avenue in Oakwood who stopped at traffic lights. Caught on dashcam by a car behind, the footage was shown to the court. They were seen spitting at the rider, lashing out at him and then struck him with a bicycle in a bid to topple him and steal his bike. However, he was able to flee the scene before they could attack him further. Johnson was identified by police from the footage.

Around 90 minutes later the gang was in Roundhay Park next to the lake when they stopped a cyclist and threatened to stab him unless he handed over his £700 bicycle, which he did.

At 2.30pm on August 12, balaclava-wearing Johnson and a youth tried to ram another man from his e-bike after trying to block his path. He was able get away and hide before calling the police. They then went on to stab the man on the towpath of the canal.

Johnson, of Trafford Terrace, Harehills, admitted three counts of robbery, two attempted robberies, possession of cannabis and a charge of arson. This was after he was caught on CCTV with two other males climbing a fence into Roundhay School on Elmete Road on September 26, 2020. He torched a shed on the premises, causing damage worth £2,700.

He also admitted a charge of criminal damage after a bus driver in Leeds tried to record an “incident” on his mobile phone on August 7. Johnson grabbed the phone and said: “you are not going to call the police now are you?” He then smashed the phone on the floor.

The court was told Johnson has 22 convictions for 44 offences, including eight for battery, ABH, affray, 10 offences of theft and two domestic burglaries. He has been held in custody since his arrest in August last year.

Mitigating, Caroline Abraham said that since being held on remand he had completed a number of courses. She said he now has "genuine and deep-seated remorse.”

She added: “He understands that he faces a significant custodial sentence. He understands that he used a weapon to cause the injuries (to the e-bike rider). There is a different side to his personality. He has made positive strides while he has been in custody. He wants to access the rehabilitation opportunities in prison.

"He has explored his insight into his violence. It has allowed him to introspectively explore his triggers. He has future ambitions to move outside of the Leeds area.

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC jailed him for a total of 10-and-a-half years, made up of seven-and-a-half years in custody, with another three years on an extended licence period. He will have to serve two-thirds of the custodial sentence before being considered for release, rather than the usual half-way stage.

Judge Stubbs said the attack on the towpath was the most serious crime, and said: “You attacked him, having gone armed with a screwdriver and a Stanley Knife or a set of pliers. You stabbed him and pushed him in the canal. This is Premier League stuff.

"You have a poor record including for violence and dishonesty. You have had probation intervention before but it simply has not worked. You have expressed remorse and made progress in custody, and I give you credit for that. Despite all of that, you pose a significant risk of causing serious harm. Putting it another way, you are dangerous.

"It’s a conclusion I have come down to, you are a dangerous man and it’s necessary to impose an extended sentence.”

