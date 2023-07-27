Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus

Leeds taxi drivers 'constantly worried' about being targeted by vandals and thieves who smash their windows

Taxi drivers in Leeds are being targeted by vandals who throw stones at them “for fun” and thieves who smash windows to try and steal money during the night.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 27th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 08:32 BST

The drivers are calling on Leeds City Council to change their licensing rules so that they don’t have to display stickers on their cars anymore, as they say this makes them a target. They say they are being targeted by vandals because the perpetrators know that the drivers will not risk losing their licenses.

Mohammed Sajaad, said his car has been attacked four times since he started driving in Leeds in 2008; the most recent of which was in the early hours of the morning on Monday (July 24).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said he heard a “cracking noise” while heading home and discovered in the morning that his rear window had been smashed. Mr Sajaad said that previously his taxi had been hit by eggs and was even attacked by someone with an axe.

A spokesperson for the Leeds Private Hire Drivers Organisation said that taxis are being targeted. Photo: Adil HamidA spokesperson for the Leeds Private Hire Drivers Organisation said that taxis are being targeted. Photo: Adil Hamid
A spokesperson for the Leeds Private Hire Drivers Organisation said that taxis are being targeted. Photo: Adil Hamid

He said: “The sooner we get rid of these prehistoric stickers on our cars the better. They make us an easy target for young people with nothing better to do.

He added: “We just want to take customers one place to another rather than constantly worried about being targeted.”

Adil Hamid, a spokesperson for the Leeds Private Hire Drivers Organisation (LPHDO), said that targeted attacks on the four to five thousand taxis in Leeds are “happening quite often”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Hamid said that taxis have had their windows smashed during the night by people who “assume it’s got money inside”.

Mohammed Sajaad's car window was smashed as he was driving home. Photo: Mohammed SajaadMohammed Sajaad's car window was smashed as he was driving home. Photo: Mohammed Sajaad
Mohammed Sajaad's car window was smashed as he was driving home. Photo: Mohammed Sajaad

He said: “There was a case where on one night four cars on the same street had their windows smashed and guess what? They were all taxis.

"When these cars are having their windows smashed the drivers can’t go to work for up to a week while they get it sorted.”

The LPHDO has been has been urging the council to remove the need for taxi drivers to display stickers. Mr Hamid said that the council has turned down the idea previously as they believe they are necessary so that customers can be assured that the vehicle is a taxi.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “It’s important but our safety and the safety of our passengers is important.

"When you order a taxi now through an app they give you the driver’s name, registration plate and make of the car. We are not in the 1930s where you have to go out and wait for it.”

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “We sympathise with Mr Sajaad’s experience. Private hire drivers should not be subjected to incidents like this.

"We also understand drivers’ concerns about their vehicles carrying operator livery, but this must be balanced against the need to ensure public safety and the potential risks associated with using unmarked taxis and private hire vehicles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Today (July 26) we have announced a dual operator pilot which will remove the requirement for private hire vehicles to display rear and front windscreen livery.

“We are currently reviewing our taxi and private hire vehicle conditions policy, which will include engagement with user groups, the trade and stakeholders. We would encourage private hire drivers and operators to share their views with us as part of the review.”