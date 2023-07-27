The drivers are calling on Leeds City Council to change their licensing rules so that they don’t have to display stickers on their cars anymore, as they say this makes them a target. They say they are being targeted by vandals because the perpetrators know that the drivers will not risk losing their licenses.

Mohammed Sajaad, said his car has been attacked four times since he started driving in Leeds in 2008; the most recent of which was in the early hours of the morning on Monday (July 24).

He said he heard a “cracking noise” while heading home and discovered in the morning that his rear window had been smashed. Mr Sajaad said that previously his taxi had been hit by eggs and was even attacked by someone with an axe.

A spokesperson for the Leeds Private Hire Drivers Organisation said that taxis are being targeted. Photo: Adil Hamid

He said: “The sooner we get rid of these prehistoric stickers on our cars the better. They make us an easy target for young people with nothing better to do.

He added: “We just want to take customers one place to another rather than constantly worried about being targeted.”

Adil Hamid, a spokesperson for the Leeds Private Hire Drivers Organisation (LPHDO), said that targeted attacks on the four to five thousand taxis in Leeds are “happening quite often”.

Mr Hamid said that taxis have had their windows smashed during the night by people who “assume it’s got money inside”.

Mohammed Sajaad's car window was smashed as he was driving home. Photo: Mohammed Sajaad

He said: “There was a case where on one night four cars on the same street had their windows smashed and guess what? They were all taxis.

"When these cars are having their windows smashed the drivers can’t go to work for up to a week while they get it sorted.”

The LPHDO has been has been urging the council to remove the need for taxi drivers to display stickers. Mr Hamid said that the council has turned down the idea previously as they believe they are necessary so that customers can be assured that the vehicle is a taxi.

He said: “It’s important but our safety and the safety of our passengers is important.

"When you order a taxi now through an app they give you the driver’s name, registration plate and make of the car. We are not in the 1930s where you have to go out and wait for it.”

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “We sympathise with Mr Sajaad’s experience. Private hire drivers should not be subjected to incidents like this.

"We also understand drivers’ concerns about their vehicles carrying operator livery, but this must be balanced against the need to ensure public safety and the potential risks associated with using unmarked taxis and private hire vehicles.

“Today (July 26) we have announced a dual operator pilot which will remove the requirement for private hire vehicles to display rear and front windscreen livery.