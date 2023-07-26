The pilot scheme follows concerns raised by drivers that the current single operator model was creating an unjustifiable disparity in conditions with drivers licensed outside of Leeds, who are able to drive in Leeds for more than one operator.

Running for up to 24 months the pilot will allow the council to test out changes to policy relating to dual operators and provide a real boost to private hire drivers in Leeds during the cost-of-living crisis.

Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for resources and Safer Leeds Councillor Debra Coupar said, “The dual operator pilot is a great opportunity for the council to test out a new approach and I hope the changes will give drivers licensed in Leeds a much-needed boost during the cost-of-living crisis.

The pilot scheme will allow Leeds drivers to work for two taxi and private hire companies.

“We will continue to work closely with the trade, operators and traveling public to ensure licensing policies and conditions strike the correct balance between ensuring public safety and quality of service whilst also proactively supporting taxi and private hire drivers in Leeds.“

Changes to policy will include – allowing Leeds licensed drivers to work for two operators, removing the requirement to have windscreen livery and considering options for displaying stickers for both operators on the sides of vehicles.