Leeds stabbing: Detectives keen to trace three potential witnesses

Potential witness 1. PIC: West Yorkshire Police

Police were contacted by the ambulance service who attended Dawson Road in Beeston at 9.39pm on Saturday, August 21, where a teenager had been found with stab wounds.

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries and later released. He is believed to have been assaulted in Stratford Terrace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Potential witness 2. PIC: West Yorkshire Police

CCTV enquiries have shown three people who may have witnessed the incident, and officers are keen to speak to them to see if they can assist the investigation.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “We want to stress that the people in the images are not suspects and we are only interested in tracing them as potential witnesses to the assault.”

Those people or anyone who knows them is asked to contact DC 1907 Downham at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210424583 or online via: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechatA 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently on police bail pending further enquiries.

*******************

Potential witness 3. PIC: West Yorkshire Police