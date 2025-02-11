Garnet Terrace, Beeston: Teenager suffers potentially life-changing injuries after Leeds stabbing

Published 11th Feb 2025, 12:02 BST
A teenager suffered potentially life changing injuries after being stabbed in Leeds.

Police were called to reports on an ongoing disturbance at an address on Garnet Terrace in Beeston at around 7.27pm last night. (February 10)

A 17-year-old male was found at the address with serious stab wounds to his torso, legs and hand.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and is in a stable condition. His injuries are not considered life threatening but are potentially life changing.

Three males, aged 17, 19 and 43, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in relation to the incident and remain in custody.

A scene is in place at the address to undergo forensic examination and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries.

Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team are providing an increased presence in the area to reassure the community.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13250079512 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

