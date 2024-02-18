Leeds son jailed for pestering his mother for drug money and smashing up her home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nicholas Moco regularly smashed the home up of his mother's on Royal Park Avenue in Hyde Park when she refused to bow to his demands, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The 23-year-old was already on a suspended sentence for violence. But on three occasions in November and December of last year, his fits of rage led to him causing damage to items, including breaking a chair, shelving, a chest of drawers , a microwave, a laptop and he punched a hole in the wall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When he was eventually arrested, he admitted being responsible. He pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal damage and breaching the suspended sentence he received in November 2022.

Moco turned violent and would smash up his mum's home when she refused to give him cash for cannabis. (pics by PA)

He had attacked his girlfriend following an argument in Leeds city centre before biting her nose, strangling her and pulling her up by her hair. He was jailed for 12 months, suspended for 18 months.

In total, he has five previous convictions for nine offences. Mitigating, John Hobley said that Moco, also of Royal Park Avenue, struggled with cannabis. He added: "He said he wants help and is motivated to change. He takes no pleasure in causing the misery he has put his mother through. He feels bad about what he has done. It's quite clear his offending is due to drugs."