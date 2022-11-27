'Buzzing' thug bit girlfriend’s nose during attack outside Sports Direct in Leeds city centre

The incident was caught on CCTV and played to Leeds Crown Court which initially saw Nicholas Moco arguing with the woman outside Sports Direct on corner The Headrow and New Briggate, at around 5am on June 22.

Moco became angry with the woman after she picked up a cigarette end from the floor, so she sat on the steps of the sports shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old is then seen approaching her and appears to bend down and bite her nose, with both of them ending up on the floor.

The incident happened outside Sports Direct in the city, and was caught by CCTV.

He then stood up and dragged her to her feet by her hair as she is seen struggling to keep him away from her.

He slapped her to the face “three or four times” and one witness said he saw him choking her for up to 45 seconds, prosecutor David Hall said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With CCTV operators alerting the police, they described Moco as “buzzing” from drugs – saying he was “bouncing up and down and making funny noises”.

Moco, of Royal Park Avenue, Hyde Park, told police the was trying to save the woman’s life because she was trying to take heroin, but admitted biting her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While in custody, he also broke a camera belonging to the police.

He later admitted actual bodily harm, strangulation and criminal damage and was held on remand before his appearance in court this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Slovakian national has two previous convictions including a six-month conditional discharge for threatening or abusive words or behaviour in Kirkgate Market.

Speaking on his behalf, barrister Charlotte Noddings said no serious injury was thankfully caused to the woman, and no marks were left by him grabbing her by the neck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “He is a young man who has a greater capacity for change. He has never been the opportunity to work on the difficulties he has with professional services.”

Deputy Circuit Judge Timothy Clayson told him: “You are someone with a violent temper and you have a tendency towards violent behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At 22 you are still young and obviously immature and impulsive and don’t think about the consequences.”