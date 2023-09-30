Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds shop Pudsey Local ordered to close for two months following anti-social behaviour

A west Leeds shop has been closed by the authorities for two months.
By David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 30th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST
Leeds City Council has confirmed it has secured a two-month closure order against Pudsey Local, on Market Street in Pudsey, following a hearing at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court last Thursday.

The authority had accused the store of causing anti-social behaviour, but has not confirmed what the exact basis of the case was.

But in a statement issued on Monday, the council’s deputy leader, Debra Coupar said: “Anti-social behaviour is extremely serious and something none of our residents should have to put up with, so we are delighted that the court issued a two-month closure order against the Pudsey Local.

Pudsey Local on Market Place in the town has been shut down by the local authorities for two months (Photo by Local Democracy Reporting Servce)

“Working in partnership with West Yorkshire Police, we will continue to monitor the situation and address the concerns of residents, businesses and shoppers relating to these premises.

“If required, we have the option to apply for a renewed closure order for a further three months.”