Leeds Crown Court heard Michael Jacobs failed to tell the woman about his conviction and stayed overnight at her house while her children were in the property.

Louise Pryke, prosecuting, said Jacobs was convicted of having sexual activity with a child in 2016 and placed on the sex offender register for ten years.

The prosecutor said Jacobs is required to notify authorities if he stays at an address other than his own for a period of more than 12 hours.

The court heard Jacobs met the woman earlier this year on the Plenty of Fish dating site.

The woman has four children aged under 13.

Jacobs and the woman made regular contact with each other before the defendant began visiting her home.

In February and March he stayed overnight at her home while all four children were present at the property.

Ms Pryke said: "At no point did he register the address with the police."

Jacobs was interviewed when the police became aware and he accepted he had committed an offence.

Jacobs, 31, of Lenhurst Avenue, Armley, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with notification requirements.

Rachel Smith, mitigating, said: "Mr Jacobs says he was on the sex offender register when he struck up the relationship with the female and did not register the address because of embarrassment.

"He planned on telling her but the relationship has fallen by the wayside."

Ms Smith said Jacobs works as a bus driver seven days a week.

A probation report stated that Jacobs had been making good progress since committing the sex offence.

Jacobs was given a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to complete ten rehabilitation activity requirement days and pay £250 costs.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC said: "Not without a degree of reluctance, I am persuaded that to lock you up now would be counterproductive.