A man has been taken to hospital after a suspected ‘road rage’ incident in Leeds.

Police were called at 1.33pm yesterday afternoon, (Thursday, February 27), to reports of a ‘road rage’ incident in Victoria Drive, Horsforth.

A man was found to have been assaulted and the suspect had left the scene in a vehicle.

Police were called to reports of a ‘road rage’ incident in Victoria Drive, Horsforth. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The victim, a man aged in his forties, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were later confirmed as not being life threatening.

“A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault in relation to the incident.”

The man remains in police custody while enquiries into the incident continue.