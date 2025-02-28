Victoria Drive Horsforth: Man rushed to hospital after suspected 'road rage' incident in Leeds
Police were called at 1.33pm yesterday afternoon, (Thursday, February 27), to reports of a ‘road rage’ incident in Victoria Drive, Horsforth.
A man was found to have been assaulted and the suspect had left the scene in a vehicle.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The victim, a man aged in his forties, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were later confirmed as not being life threatening.
“A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault in relation to the incident.”
The man remains in police custody while enquiries into the incident continue.