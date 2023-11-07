Leeds residents say anti-social behaviour has 'ruined' Bonfire Night after 21 arrests made during night of ‘havoc’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Neighbours were commenting after 21 people were arrested following disturbance in the Burley Lodge Park area of Hyde Park on Sunday night that saw fires started in the street and fireworks set off for hours-on-end.
West Yorkshire Police has said today (Tuesday) that all those arrested have been released on bail pending further enquiries and that the incident is being treated as violent disorder and remains under investigation.
Footage of the disruption on the evening – including riot police in attendance – can be viewed in the clip above.
Neighbours near to the area told of how the disruption occurs every year around the time of Bonfire Night and that those responsible cause mischief throughout the year.
One woman said that the disruption started at 6pm on Sunday and continued until midnight, with fireworks being set off relentlessly and fires started using people’s bins in the middle of the street. She said that other fires had been started on various parks nearby, adding: "They just scuttle around with their hoods. We lock the door and just hope it all dies down.
"You can’t even look out of the window. If they see you they will fire a rocket your way.”
She added that the disruption occurs on the days prior to it as well, including on Halloween.
She said: “It’s ruined it. You used to get all the little ones dressed up knocking on your door but you can’t get out now.”
The woman, who had lived in the same house since 1979, said: “We knew every neighbour and the kids grew up together. There was never any mess but times have changed now.
"I’ve stopped going to the park with my grandkids because they will just sit there and give you cheek. It’s bad.”
Another neighbour said that the disruption on Bonfire Night happens “every year”, adding: “They just get a kick out of it, don’t they? Throwing fireworks at people, setting bins on fire and causing havoc. It’s just horrendous.”