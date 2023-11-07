Residents of a Leeds neighbourhood have said that anti-social behaviour has become rife and “ruined” Bonfire Nights and Halloween.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Neighbours were commenting after 21 people were arrested following disturbance in the Burley Lodge Park area of Hyde Park on Sunday night that saw fires started in the street and fireworks set off for hours-on-end.

West Yorkshire Police has said today (Tuesday) that all those arrested have been released on bail pending further enquiries and that the incident is being treated as violent disorder and remains under investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage of the disruption on the evening – including riot police in attendance – can be viewed in the clip above.

Fireworks were set off and fires started in the Hyde Park area on Bonfire Night. Photo: Handout

Neighbours near to the area told of how the disruption occurs every year around the time of Bonfire Night and that those responsible cause mischief throughout the year.

One woman said that the disruption started at 6pm on Sunday and continued until midnight, with fireworks being set off relentlessly and fires started using people’s bins in the middle of the street. She said that other fires had been started on various parks nearby, adding: "They just scuttle around with their hoods. We lock the door and just hope it all dies down.

"You can’t even look out of the window. If they see you they will fire a rocket your way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that the disruption occurs on the days prior to it as well, including on Halloween.

She said: “It’s ruined it. You used to get all the little ones dressed up knocking on your door but you can’t get out now.”

The woman, who had lived in the same house since 1979, said: “We knew every neighbour and the kids grew up together. There was never any mess but times have changed now.

"I’ve stopped going to the park with my grandkids because they will just sit there and give you cheek. It’s bad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad