Burley Lodge Park: Police make 21 arrests after bonfire night fireworks incident in Leeds park
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police attended in the Burley Lodge Park area on Sunday following calls of anti-social behaviour and firework misuse involving youths. Appropriate resources attended with 21 people so far arrested for offences.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Active enquiries remain ongoing today into the incidents which included criminal damage. Officers have promised those responsible will be fully dealt with and prosecuted.
“The incident was very much an isolated one in what was a largely calm weekend across the force area with people enjoying Bonfire events safely.”