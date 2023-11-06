Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Burley Lodge Park: Police make 21 arrests after bonfire night fireworks incident in Leeds park

21 arrests have been made following a fireworks incident on Bonfire Night.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:58 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 12:58 GMT
Police attended in the Burley Lodge Park area on Sunday following calls of anti-social behaviour and firework misuse involving youths. Appropriate resources attended with 21 people so far arrested for offences.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Active enquiries remain ongoing today into the incidents which included criminal damage. Officers have promised those responsible will be fully dealt with and prosecuted.

“The incident was very much an isolated one in what was a largely calm weekend across the force area with people enjoying Bonfire events safely.”