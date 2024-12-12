Hundreds of victims could have fallen prey to an alleged multimillion-pound timeshare fraud run through a network of 19 companies - two of which are based in Leeds.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So far five people are accused of running a scam where victims were cold-called and offered a bogus paid-for service to get money they were owed from timeshare schemes.

Some were called again and told they had been defrauded, and offered another fake paid-for service to get their money back, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Luxton from the SFO said elderly and vulnerable people were among those targeted, and that this type of investment fraud is on the rise.

Investigators claim the scheme ran from January 2018 to September 2024.

Victims were cold-called and offered a bogus paid-for service to get money they were owed from timeshare schemes. | Serious Fraud Office

In August the SFO arrested a man in his 50s as he was about to board a flight at Manchester Airport.

The following month four alleged accomplices – a woman in her 30s and three other men in their 50s – were also arrested on suspicion of fraud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Luxton, who is the SFO’s interim chief operating officer, said investigators need to hear from witnesses and victims who were contacted by the 19 named companies. Among the companies are Park Square Associates Ltd and Venture Compliance Ltd, which are both registered in Leeds.

Those affected can fill in a questionnaire on the SFO website which will go live at 10am on Thursday.

Hundreds of victims could have fallen prey to an alleged multimillion-pound timeshare fraud | Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

She said: “We often find that fraudsters are very good at finding new ways to convince people that they are authentic and offering a genuine service.

“The message from us to witnesses is don’t feel ashamed or foolish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This could happen to anyone, this is a tried and tested method that these fraudsters have been using over a number of years.”

SFO director Nick Ephgrave said: “We will not wait for victims to be defrauded before using our specialist skills to step in.

“In September we put a stop to a suspected criminal network, and today we are calling for evidence from the public to push forward with a robust investigation.”

The 19 companies are:

AML Executive Contracts Ltd registered in Hull

ASA Partnership Ltd registered in Manchester

DW Contract Consultancy Ltd registered in Enfield, north London

DW Law Consultancy Ltd registered in Enfield, north London

ERS Europe Ltd registered in the City of London

Harwood Advisory Group Ltd registered in Hove, East Sussex

Huntland Rock Associates Ltd (Hunter Rock Associates), registered in Yorkshire

Meta UK Group Ltd registered in the City of London

Milton Chadwick Consultants Ltd registered in Mayfair, London

The Nobel Group of Companies (including but not limited to Nobel Acquisitions and Investment Group Ltd and Nobel Business Services Ltd), registered in Leamington Spa and the City of London

Park Square Associates Ltd registered in Leeds

Rockland Associates Ltd registered in Norfolk

Silverstream Management Group Ltd registered in Fitzrovia, London

Sonata Trading Ltd registered in York

Termination Services Ltd registered in north London

The Biz Doc UK Ltd aka Business Doctor registered in Herefordshire

Timeshare Legals Ltd registered in north London

TSL Europe Ltd registered in east London

Venture Compliance Ltd registered in Leeds