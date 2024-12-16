A flooring worker from Leeds attacked a woman and forced her into sex, telling her: “You are doing it”.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Latto was found guilty after a trial of two counts of rape, one of assault by penetration and ABH.

He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for nine years.

The 28-year-old, who appeared in court from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand, was also put on the sex offender register for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latto (pictured) was jailed after he was found guilty of raping a woman. (pics by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

It was heard during the four-day trial that Latto attacked the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in 2022.

When she told him she did not want sex, he became angry and told her: “You are doing it.”

He got on top of and struck her around the face, causing her nose to bleed. He callously then told her to clean herself up.

He then forced her perform a sex act before assaulting then raping her, putting his hand over her mouth to stop her making any noise and attracting attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the trial, the woman gave evidence and told the court through tears that she “felt lifeless” as she froze during the attack.

Mitigating, Andrew Walker said Latto was a hard worker and was a floor-laying specialist for commercial premises, but was also qualified as a joiner and a steel worker.

He said Latto had been drug-free for around eight months after seeking help for his cocaine use.