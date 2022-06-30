The children were walking to Rufford Park Primary School, Yeadon, at about 8.30am on Wednesday when they were followed.

The man is described by the school as in his 60s or 70s, wearing a red coat, brown jeans and a black polo shirt.

Rufford Park Primary School, Yeadon

The same man was seen lurking outside the school at about 10am the same day, before he walked down the ginnel to the side of the building.

The incident has been reported to the police and Leeds City Council.

In a letter to parents, Rufford Park Primary School said: "We have spoken to the children and given stranger danger reminders but not given the details of the incidents or the description of the man.