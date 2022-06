It happened in Woodhall Lane, near Calverley Golf Club, at about 12.20pm.

Police received a report of a crash involving two vehicles, between the junctions of Rockwood Road and Woodhall Croft.

The AA reports that one of the cars had rolled over, blocking the road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodhall Lane, near Calverley Golf Club, where the crash took place (Photo: Google)