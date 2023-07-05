Leeds police warn Yeadon residents to be 'on guard' after suspected scammers target the elderly
Police have received several reports of elderly and vulnerable residents being targeted in Yeadon. A woman, in the company of a man waiting nearby, has been knocking on doors and asking for money – using various stories.
Officers from the Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team have increased their patrols of the area to reassure people and deter any further incidents.
In a statement issued on Facebook, the team said: “Residents in the Yeadon area are being warned to be on their guard following recent bogus caller type incidents. Elderly and vulnerable members of the community have reported a woman, who has been seen in company with a male waiting nearby, knocking on doors asking for money using various stories.
“We are advising people to always be wary of anyone who calls at their door unexpectedly. Don’t open the door if you’re unsure or uncomfortable or use a door chain or speak to them through a window. Legitimate callers will have official identification and will be prepared to call back later when you can arrange to have someone with you.
“Do not be taken in by anyone asking for money, claiming to be in an emergency situation or asking for a glass of water. We would also ask people to keep any eye out for their elderly neighbours and contact the police immediately if they are suspicious of anyone calling on them. If in doubt, keep them out!”