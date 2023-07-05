Police have received several reports of elderly and vulnerable residents being targeted in Yeadon. A woman, in the company of a man waiting nearby, has been knocking on doors and asking for money – using various stories.

Officers from the Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team have increased their patrols of the area to reassure people and deter any further incidents.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the team said: “Residents in the Yeadon area are being warned to be on their guard following recent bogus caller type incidents. Elderly and vulnerable members of the community have reported a woman, who has been seen in company with a male waiting nearby, knocking on doors asking for money using various stories.

A suspected bogus caller has been targeting elderly and vulnerable residents in Yeadon (Stock image: Dean Atkins)

“We are advising people to always be wary of anyone who calls at their door unexpectedly. Don’t open the door if you’re unsure or uncomfortable or use a door chain or speak to them through a window. Legitimate callers will have official identification and will be prepared to call back later when you can arrange to have someone with you.