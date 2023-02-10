News you can trust since 1890
17 photos take you back to Yeadon in 2003

This photo provides an explosive start to a year in the life of Yeadon and its residents.

By Andrew Hutchinson
2 minutes ago

This dramatic car fire on New Road Side is one of 17 images from around the community two decades ago. Landmarks as well as local sport, pubs and restaurants are all featured in this rewind to 2003, a year which featured plenty of ups and downs for residents. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Yeadon in 2003

Enjoy these photo memories from around Yeadon in 2003. PIC: Gerard Binks

Photo: Gerard Binks

2. Yeadon in 2003

Ian White and Angela Billington who were starring in Cinderella at Yeadon Town Hall in December 2003.

Photo: Third Party

3. Yeadon in 2003

A retirement presentation to Joyce and Clive Peatey, chairman and director of Peatey's Coatings in Yeadon. Pictured are the couple with the workforce.

Photo: Third Party

4. Yeadon in 2003

Do you remember Diane Feel? She ran the Tut 'N' Shive Inn pictured in December 2003.

Photo: James Hardisty

Leeds