Leeds police seize large knife after weapons operation on Burmantofts street
Police have seized a large knife in a weapons sweep in Leeds.
Officers from the Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) carried out the operation on Haslewood Drive, Burmantofts, on Sunday. They searched the area for weapons and found a large knife hidden in shrubbery, which was seized.
In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds East NPT team said: “On Sunday 4th December 2022, PCSOs McGuffie and Moseley conducted a weapon sweep on Haslewood Drive, Burmantofts. They located a large knife, which was seized and taken off the streets.
“Leeds East NPT Teams will continue to conduct targeted patrols and weapons sweeps, across the communities we serve to provide safer communities for all.”