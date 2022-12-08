News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Leeds police seize large knife after weapons operation on Burmantofts street

Police have seized a large knife in a weapons sweep in Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers from the Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) carried out the operation on Haslewood Drive, Burmantofts, on Sunday. They searched the area for weapons and found a large knife hidden in shrubbery, which was seized.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds East NPT team said: “On Sunday 4th December 2022, PCSOs McGuffie and Moseley conducted a weapon sweep on Haslewood Drive, Burmantofts. They located a large knife, which was seized and taken off the streets.

Hide Ad

“Leeds East NPT Teams will continue to conduct targeted patrols and weapons sweeps, across the communities we serve to provide safer communities for all.”

Police seized the large knife in Burmantofts (Photo: Google/WYP)