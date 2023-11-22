Leeds police seize drugs, machete and stolen e-bike after raiding property in Beeston
Officers from the Leeds South Neighbourhood policing team received a report of a stolen bike equipped with a tracker. They followed it to Beeston, where they used the tracker’s sound-emitting feature to locate the stolen bike in a property.
As officers approached the home, a suspect tried to escape from a window but was quickly caught and detained.
Police found drugs, cash and a machete inside the property, as well as the stolen bike and other stolen items. The suspect was arrested and police seized a “truckload” of items.
It follows another raid in Beeston last week, which saw four people arrested and drugs, cash and weapons seized.
In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “When it comes to tracking down stolen bikes, our Leeds District Off Road Bike Team knows the drill!
“An SOS call about a stolen bike equipped with a tracker led our officers to Beeston. Thanks to some tech wizardry, the bike's signal pinpointed a street, guiding our team straight to the victim.
“But wait... surprise! It wasn't your typical motorbike, but an electric-assisted pedal bike playing the undercover role!
“Undeterred, our officers unleashed their skills. Using the tracker app’s sound emitting feature, they played a game of 'Hot and Cold,' zeroing in on three addresses. The bike spoke up, confirming its hiding spot!
“Officers formed a strategic barricade as they prepared to knock on the door, a stealthy character chose the window for their exit strategy! But there was no escape from our team's watchful eyes - swift action led to their detainment.
“Our officers turned the house inside out. Lo and behold! The stolen bike, a Sur-ron, a machete (quite the unexpected accessory), a sprinkle of drugs, a stash of cash, and more stolen goodies were discovered! All collected for evidence.
“One arrest, a truckload of seized items, and a journey to Elland Road Custody for some serious questioning.”