Police have seized drugs, cash and a machete after raiding a property in Leeds.

Officers from the Leeds South Neighbourhood policing team received a report of a stolen bike equipped with a tracker. They followed it to Beeston, where they used the tracker’s sound-emitting feature to locate the stolen bike in a property.

As officers approached the home, a suspect tried to escape from a window but was quickly caught and detained.

Police found drugs, cash and a machete inside the property, as well as the stolen bike and other stolen items. The suspect was arrested and police seized a “truckload” of items.

Police seized the machete and stolen e-bike in Beeston (Photo by WYP)

It follows another raid in Beeston last week, which saw four people arrested and drugs, cash and weapons seized.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “When it comes to tracking down stolen bikes, our Leeds District Off Road Bike Team knows the drill!

“An SOS call about a stolen bike equipped with a tracker led our officers to Beeston. Thanks to some tech wizardry, the bike's signal pinpointed a street, guiding our team straight to the victim.

“But wait... surprise! It wasn't your typical motorbike, but an electric-assisted pedal bike playing the undercover role!

“Undeterred, our officers unleashed their skills. Using the tracker app’s sound emitting feature, they played a game of 'Hot and Cold,' zeroing in on three addresses. The bike spoke up, confirming its hiding spot!

“Officers formed a strategic barricade as they prepared to knock on the door, a stealthy character chose the window for their exit strategy! But there was no escape from our team's watchful eyes - swift action led to their detainment.

“Our officers turned the house inside out. Lo and behold! The stolen bike, a Sur-ron, a machete (quite the unexpected accessory), a sprinkle of drugs, a stash of cash, and more stolen goodies were discovered! All collected for evidence.