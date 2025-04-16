Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds police officer has been sentenced after admitting a charge of drink driving to work.

PC Lewis Goddard, 32, who is based in Leeds District, admitted one count of driving whilst over the prescribed limit when he appeared at York Magistrates’ Court earlier today (April 16).

On the afternoon of February 17, PC Goddard drove to work at Stainbeck Police Station in his personal vehicle.

He was witnessed by a colleague arriving at the station who noted that he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Detective Chief Superintendent Tanya Wilkins, Head of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: “As an organisation, we can provide support for officers and staff who recognise that they have an issue with alcohol.

“Unfortunately, PC Goddard has not notified the Force of any concerns about his drinking and has instead chosen to drive to work and work a shift while over the limit. Thankfully a colleague has reported their concerns, and swift action was taken preventing him from putting himself or others at risk of potential harm by continuing his shift.

“PC Goddard has admitted and been sentenced accordingly for the offence he has committed. He is currently suspended from duty and will in due course be subject to a misconduct hearing.”

PC Goddard was breathalysed by colleagues and found to be over the limit. He was taken into custody where a further evidential breath test was conducted which gave a reading of 72 micrograms per 100ml of breath.

This is double the legal limit for driving which is 35 micrograms and more than five times the limit to be fit for duty as a police officer.

PC Goddard was given an 18-month driving ban, fined £385 and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs. The driving ban will be reduced by 18 weeks if he attends a drink-drive rehabilitation course.