A Leeds police officer has been charged after allegedly driving to work while drunk.

PC Lewis Goddard, aged 32, who is based in Leeds District, has been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

He is due to appear at York Magistrates Court next Wednesday (April 16).

The officer allegedly arrived at Stainbeck Police Station while under the influence. | Google Maps

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The charge relates to an incident on the afternoon of February 17 when it is alleged that he has driven his personal vehicle to Stainbeck Police Station to commence a work shift while under the influence of alcohol.

“He was arrested at the police station and charged the next day.

“He has been suspended from duty since that time.”