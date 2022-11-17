Police were called to reports that moped drivers were causing nuisance in the Seacroft area of Leeds at around 8.30pm on July 9, 2021. One of the drivers was Tray Plummer, 21, who was pursued by police and began driving "in a highly dangerous and uncontrolled way” on grass verges, footpaths and on a field where children were playing .

Plummer, of Wilfred Avenue, Leeds, then drove into woodland to hide from police before more officers arrived on off-field bikes to chase him. He then returned and continued driving recklessly around the estate.

When Plummer had stopped, an officer near to him in an unmarked police vehicle got out and made his way towards him to try.

Tray Plummer drove recklessly on roads around Seacroft including Oakwood Lane. Photo: Google

However, Plummer began driving toward him and the officer “froze”. The officer then tried to jump out of the way but Plummer moved in the same direction in an effort to avoid the officer and the two collided.

The officer that was crashed into injured his left hand and had to have his wedding ring finger cut off as a result.

Plummer was able to continue driving briefly but then lost control and crashed into a set of metal railings, which resulted in him suffering serious injuries to his leg and being taken to hospital.

Plummer gave no comment when he was interviewed by police but later pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving. He had no previous convictions at the time of the offence but has since been sentenced for being in possession of stolen goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Plummer’s sentencing at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday), the probation officer in the case said that Plummer came from a “traumatic childhood” in which he was in foster care. His partner had recently had a baby that was just a few days old and Plummer was trying to find employment.

Sentencing Plummer, Judge Neil Clark said: “You suffered injuries as a result of your own stupidity.

"There’s only one person to blame here.”