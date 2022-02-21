Leeds police officer charged with indecent images of children offences

PC Alan Dudzinski, 20, of Leeds District, has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children and one count of possession of extreme pornography.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on March 1.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on March 1. Picture: Tony Johnson.

He was arrested in May 2021 and has been suspended from duty since that time.