Leeds police officer charged with indecent images of children offences
A Leeds police officer has been charged with offences relating to the making and possession of indecent and extreme images.
Monday, 21st February 2022, 11:02 am
PC Alan Dudzinski, 20, of Leeds District, has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children and one count of possession of extreme pornography.
Read More
Read MoreStorm Franklin: Live updates as strong winds hit Leeds and train passengers advi...
He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on March 1.
He was arrested in May 2021 and has been suspended from duty since that time.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.