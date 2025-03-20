Police in Leeds rushed to respond to reports of a quad biker “causing chaos”.

Officers from the Leeds District Off-Road Bike Team posted online today (Thursday) saying that they had responded to reports of a quad “causing chaos” in Middleton.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On arrival, we spotted the vehicle—along with some Olympic-level fence-jumping as the riders tried to make a quick getaway.

The quad bike was seized by police after 'causing chaos' in Middleton | West Yorkshire Police

“But with officers hot on their heels, they ditched the quad and legged it. One brave soul later returned, claiming ownership… and was swiftly handed some VIP paperwork for court.”

The quad bike has since been seized, they said.