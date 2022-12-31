Officers from the Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) raided two properties under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Friday morning. They found cannabis farms in both properties.

Three people were arrested during one raid and police seized cannabis worth a total of £470,000. It follows another raid in the north east of the city earlier this month.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds North West NPT said: “This morning, Officers from Inner North West NPT executed two more search warrants under the misuse of drugs act. Cannabis farms were found in both, resulting in three people arrested from one address & £470,000 worth of Cannabis prevented from reaching the streets in 2023.”