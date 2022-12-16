Officers from the Leeds North East neighbourhood policing team (NPT) uncovered the farm and seized a large quantity of plants. They have confirmed that a person is being investigated after the finding.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds North East NPT said: “Officers from Leeds North East NPT have closed down another cannabis farm and a person is now under investigation. If you know someone who is growing cannabis, please report it to us or you can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.”