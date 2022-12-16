Leeds police launch investigation after finding cannabis farm in north east of the city
Police have closed down a cannabis farm in Leeds.
Officers from the Leeds North East neighbourhood policing team (NPT) uncovered the farm and seized a large quantity of plants. They have confirmed that a person is being investigated after the finding.
In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds North East NPT said: “Officers from Leeds North East NPT have closed down another cannabis farm and a person is now under investigation. If you know someone who is growing cannabis, please report it to us or you can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.”
Earlier this year, the team uncovered a number of cannabis plants in a property in Chapel Allerton, as well as dangerously stacked plug sockets.