Police were given anonymous information yesterday (February 1) about a male drinking at a pub in Morley who was likely to drink-drive later on in the day. The car had not been parked at the pub but PCSOs put their local knowledge to the test to locate where the information suggested the car might be.

Officers arrived in time to stop the male as he drove away and he was arrested for drink driving, before further checks led to him being arrested for driving without insurance, driving without a licence and theft offences.

A statement shared by the West Yorkshire Police – Leeds South Facebook page read: “Anonymous information was received yesterday about a male drinking at public house in Morley that was likely to drink-drive later in the day.

Officers arrived in time to stop the male as he drove away. Image: Scott Merrylees