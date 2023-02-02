Leeds police make drink driving arrest following anonymous tip-off about male in Morley pub
Leeds police have arrested a male for drink driving courtesy of an anonymous tip-off.
Police were given anonymous information yesterday (February 1) about a male drinking at a pub in Morley who was likely to drink-drive later on in the day. The car had not been parked at the pub but PCSOs put their local knowledge to the test to locate where the information suggested the car might be.
Officers arrived in time to stop the male as he drove away and he was arrested for drink driving, before further checks led to him being arrested for driving without insurance, driving without a licence and theft offences.
A statement shared by the West Yorkshire Police – Leeds South Facebook page read: “Anonymous information was received yesterday about a male drinking at public house in Morley that was likely to drink-drive later in the day.
“Even though the car involved had not been parked at the pub, using their local knowledge, PCSO's were able to locate where the information suggested the car might be and were just in time to stop this male as he drove away. This male was subsequently arrested for drunk driving. Further checks lead to him being arrested for driving without insurance, driving without a licence and theft offences.”