News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
1 hour ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
2 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
3 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
4 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
5 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

Leeds police looking for wanted offender Kyle Walker who has links to Bramley

Police are looking for a man wanted on recall to prison who has links to Bramley.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:11 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 11:11 GMT

Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate Kyle Walker, 36. A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Leeds are appealing for information to help trace a wanted offender.

“Kyle Walker, aged 36, has been wanted on recall to prison since March 3 and officers are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to locate him. He has links to the Bramley area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in establishing his current whereabouts is asked to contact Leeds District Offender Management via 101 quoting reference 13230124564 or online. Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate Kyle Walker, 36. Image: West Yorkshire Police/James Hardisty
Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate Kyle Walker, 36. Image: West Yorkshire Police/James Hardisty
Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate Kyle Walker, 36. Image: West Yorkshire Police/James Hardisty