Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate Kyle Walker, 36. A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Leeds are appealing for information to help trace a wanted offender.

“Kyle Walker, aged 36, has been wanted on recall to prison since March 3 and officers are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to locate him. He has links to the Bramley area.

“Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in establishing his current whereabouts is asked to contact Leeds District Offender Management via 101 quoting reference 13230124564 or online. Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”