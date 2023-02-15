Leeds police looking for Seacroft man Jonathan Frosdick who is wanted on recall to prison
Police are looking for a man from Leeds wanted on recall to prison.
Officers have so far been unable to locate Jonathan Frosdick, 28, who has been recalled for breaching the terms of his licence. It is understood he could be in Seacroft but he also has links to the Swarcliffe area.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Leeds are appealing for information to locate Jonathan Frosdick who is wanted on recall to prison. Frosdick (28) from Seacroft, Leeds, has been recalled to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.
“A number of enquiries have been carried out, including several address checks and officers have so far been unable to locate him. It’s understood he could be in the Seacroft area of the city. He also has links to the Swarcliffe area too.
“Anyone who sees him or has any information about him is asked to contact police on 101 or use the live chat facility quoting crime reference 13200228727. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”