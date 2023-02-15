Officers have so far been unable to locate Jonathan Frosdick, 28, who has been recalled for breaching the terms of his licence. It is understood he could be in Seacroft but he also has links to the Swarcliffe area.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Leeds are appealing for information to locate Jonathan Frosdick who is wanted on recall to prison. Frosdick (28) from Seacroft, Leeds, has been recalled to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

“A number of enquiries have been carried out, including several address checks and officers have so far been unable to locate him. It’s understood he could be in the Seacroft area of the city. He also has links to the Swarcliffe area too.

Officers have so far been unable to locate him. Image: West Yorkshire Police