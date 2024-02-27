Leeds police launch manhunt for assault suspect as public warned 'do not approach'
Jerome Foley, aged 32, of Halton Moor, is wanted in connection with an incident in Leeds on February 19.
Officers are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to locate him and would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could lead to his arrest.
Members of the public are advised not to approach him but to contact police immediately with any sightings.
Anyone who sees him or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting reference 13240094023 or online via the 101LiveChat.
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.