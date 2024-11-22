Leeds police launch hunt for man wanted over 'several' residential burglaries in Chapeltown
Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any information about the whereabouts of a man who is wanted for several residential burglary offences.
Mark Jackson, aged 38, has links across Leeds, but is known to frequent Chapel Allerton, Roundhay and Harehills and the immediate surrounding areas.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers would like to speak to him in connection with a number of residential burglaries, predominantly in the Chapeltown area of Leeds.”
If anyone has seen Mark or has any information that could assist officers in their enquiries to locate him, they are asked to contact police via the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101.
Information can also be provided to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.