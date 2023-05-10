Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Leeds police issue warning after young people enter abandoned Highways Towers in Killingbeck

Police in east Leeds have issued a warning following a number of reports of young people exploring abandoned buildings.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 10th May 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Parents and carers have been urged to speak to their children about the dangers of entering derelict buildings, with police warning that “one wrong foot” could result in “serious injury or worse”. It comes after they received a number of reports of young people entering abandoned buildings, particularly the site in York Road, Killingbeck, previously known as Highways Towers.

The flats are set to be demolished after investigations found the two 10-storey blocks, which were put up in the 1960s, had reached the end of their lifespan. The demolition had originally been pencilled in for December 2022, but a planning application seeking permission for the job was only submitted after the new year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement issued on social media, the Leeds East NPT said: “Whilst abandoned buildings may look interesting and a good place to hang out away from public view, the buildings can be unstable and unsafe. It only takes one wrong foot for things to go wrong and could result in serious injury or worse.

Police have received a number of reports of young people entering the former Highways Towers in Killingbeck (Photo: Google)Police have received a number of reports of young people entering the former Highways Towers in Killingbeck (Photo: Google)
Police have received a number of reports of young people entering the former Highways Towers in Killingbeck (Photo: Google)

“In addition, those who break into these premises should be aware they may also be committing criminal offences and could face prosecution. Don’t risk your health and safety. Stay away and stay safe.

“Leeds East NPT are working proactively alongside Leeds City Council Youth Services and schools’ clusters to engage with young people to warn them of the dangers and divert them into suitable provisions available.”