Parents and carers have been urged to speak to their children about the dangers of entering derelict buildings, with police warning that “one wrong foot” could result in “serious injury or worse”. It comes after they received a number of reports of young people entering abandoned buildings, particularly the site in York Road, Killingbeck, previously known as Highways Towers.

The flats are set to be demolished after investigations found the two 10-storey blocks, which were put up in the 1960s, had reached the end of their lifespan. The demolition had originally been pencilled in for December 2022, but a planning application seeking permission for the job was only submitted after the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement issued on social media, the Leeds East NPT said: “Whilst abandoned buildings may look interesting and a good place to hang out away from public view, the buildings can be unstable and unsafe. It only takes one wrong foot for things to go wrong and could result in serious injury or worse.

Police have received a number of reports of young people entering the former Highways Towers in Killingbeck (Photo: Google)

“In addition, those who break into these premises should be aware they may also be committing criminal offences and could face prosecution. Don’t risk your health and safety. Stay away and stay safe.