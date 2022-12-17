West Yorkshire Police said there have been several car thefts in the last few days in south Leeds, where drivers have left vehicles unattended with the engine running while defrosting their windscreen. Officers from the Leeds South neighbourhood policing team (NPT) urged drivers to stay alert.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds South NPT said: “There have been several car thefts in the last couple of days across our area due to people leaving the vehicle unattended with the engine running whilst defrosting the windscreen. Please don’t leave your vehicle with the keys in the car - thieves are looking for exactly this opportunity during the cold weather.”