Leeds police issue new update on investigation after hate crime report by Sikh community member

Police had received a report on Sunday, July 16, that pieces of a holy text had been found damaged outside a Sikh community member’s address in St Anne’s Road, Headingley, on Wednesday, July 12.

As a result of extensive enquiries, police said officers have spoken with a Sikh individual who has been able to provide a full explanation of how the damaged text came to be there.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: “As a result of extensive enquiries, officers have spoken with a Sikh individual who has been able to provide a full explanation of how the damaged text came to be there.

The reported hate crime was reported on St Anne's Road in Headingley.

"Officers are satisfied that there was no malicious intent and that it was not an act targeting any individual.

“As a result, the incident is no longer being treated as a hate crime or any criminal matter.”

The force added that neighbourhood policing officers and community engagement officers have been liaising with representatives of the local Sikh community throughout this investigation, with support and assistance from representatives of West Yorkshire Police Sikh Association, and have updated them on this outcome.

West Yorkshire Police’s statement added: “West Yorkshire Police recognises the significant impact that hate incidents or hate crimes can have in our communities and will always treat any reports of such incidents seriously.